Jerry Lawler Provides Health Update Following September Stroke

Three months after Jerry "The King" Lawler suffered a stroke at his home ... the WWE Hall of Famer provided fans with an update on how he's doing these days -- and even talked about how he might even have one more wrestling match in him!!

The 76-year-old sat down with a local news outlet in Tennessee for a wide-ranging interview, where they asked him how he's feeling after his second medical scare in the last seven years.

"I get asked that question fifty times a day," he said. "I like to say something I saw in the news recently, people say six or seven."

Nice to see The King still has a sense of humor.

But on a more serious note ... he dove deeper into the day he suffered his medical emergency -- saying it came from out of nowhere.

"I was in Florida by myself and woke up one morning and everything was messed up," Lawler said.

Since his stroke, he has once again hit the road for autograph signings, saying just last week he was in Louisiana to bring a little holiday joy to wrestling fans.

Speaking of wrestling, Lawler said despite all the ailments he's battled over his life, he hasn't put the idea of one more match to bed just yet.

"One more match in there somewhere."