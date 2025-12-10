Bad Bunny Goes Incognito In Luchador Mask At Wrestling Show

If you were Spotify's top dog in 2025, how would you celebrate? We know how the most-streamed artist, Bad Bunny, did -- he hit a wrestling show in Mexico to take in some high-flying action!

Benito was spotted at the CMLL show in Mexico City Tuesday night ... enjoying all the action. If you're looking for his beautiful face, ya won't see it ... the org.'s official account says he's the one in the silver mask with gold around the eyes.

The Bunny is a massive fan of the sport -- so much so, he has even stepped inside the squared circle to show off his skills.

He made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, teaming up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison in tag-team action.

BB returned a few months later at the 2022 Royal Rumble, entering the 30-man match as the 27th entrant, only to be eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

His last match came in 2023 ... where he competed in his home country of Puerto Rico in a San Juan Street Fight -- defeating the man he teamed up with at WrestleMania 37.