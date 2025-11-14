Bad Bunny Wins 5 Latin Grammys Ahead of Super Bowl Show

Bad Bunny won big at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards Thursday night, walking away with 5 new trophies to further cement his status as a Latin music icon.

Most notably, the "DtMF" hitmaker was awarded the prestigious Album of the Year award for his highly acclaimed "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" album and dedicated the award to "all the youth of Latin America."

He also seemingly pushed back at all the backlash he's received after being announced as the Super Bowl LX headliner, noting ... "There are many ways of being patriotic and defending our homelands. We chose music."

As you know, his upcoming performance has caused a lot of controversy because he has no songs in English and opted for an uber-successful 30-day concert residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico, choosing to avoid touring the mainland United States because of his fears of ICE arrests at his concerts. He's consequently been accused of hating the U.S.

But, that hasn't overshadowed his skyrocketing success -- just a few weeks ago, he was honored with the "Best Artist of the 21st Century" award at the Latin Billboard Awards.

At the Latin Grammys, he also took the W in the best urban music performance, best urban song, best urban music album and best reggaeton performance categories.

He also took viewers to the beach during his performance of "Weltita" with Chuwi. Other performers included Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Gloria Estefan, Rauw Alejandro, Pepe Aguilar, and a duet by Kacey Musgraves and Carin León.