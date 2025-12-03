Bad Bunny Dethrones Taylor Swift as Spotify's Most-Streamed Artist

Don't look now, but Bad Bunny is back on top of Spotify's most-streamed list ... dethroning the reigning queen, Taylor Swift.

Spotify Wrapped confirmed the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show headliner also headlines their 2025 list of most-streamed artist globally, having garnered more than 19.8 billion streams, marking a return to the top spot after a 2-year hiatus.

BB previously topped the list in 2020, 2021 and 2022 before Tay-Tay took over in 2023 and 2024.

This year, Taylor followed just behind the "Monaco" singer with The Weeknd, Drake, and Billie Eilish filing in after her.

Swifties dominated domestically, though, making TS the most-streamed artist in the U.S., leading Drake, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar, and BB, in that order.

BB can't stop winning this year ... this news comes just after his huge night at the Latin Grammy Awards, where he took home 5 of trophies.