Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bad Bunny Wins 'Best Artist of 21st Century' Trophy at Latin Billboard Awards

Bad Bunny I Will Keep Dreaming!!! Wins Milestone Latin Billboard Award

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
bad bunny getty 2
Getty

Bad Bunny just keeps racking up the wins -- and probably driving his haters nuts -- after snagging the "Best Artist of the 21st Century" award at the Latin Billboard Awards.

Check out his big moment ... Bad Bunny hit the stage Thursday as legendary Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno handed him his milestone trophy after praising him for being an artist with immense "strength and passion."

bad bunny getty 1
Getty

As for the "DtMF" hitmaker, he agreed he's worked hard to reach this pinnacle point in his career -- but doesn't forget to mention his team hustling there right alongside him, or the other Latin music artists also driving the genre to the mainstream.

He humbly raved ... "I’m aware that this award could have been for any of the artists here tonight who have also contributed to Latin music, who have inspired me, who are why I’m here, and those who are dreaming of being here. I will always identify with those artists because I consider myself a young man who continues to dream, with many goals and things to do."

Notably, he didn't mention his major upcoming gig -- the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

Bad Bunny Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Bad Bunny Performance Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

As you know, BB’s been making headlines nonstop lately ... thanks largely to landing next year’s Super Bowl halftime concert ... a move that’s stirred up major backlash.

Critics like Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump are blasting the NFL's pick -- with some pointing out BB once dodged U.S. tours over ICE fears, and that he doesn’t even sing in English.

eric-dickerson-kal-10-07-2025
LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT!!!
Joy Of Everything

Still, NFL boss Roger Goodell isn’t budging ... recently saying BB understands the platform he’s on, and making it clear there are zero plans to swap him out.

Related articles