Bad Bunny Wins 'Best Artist of 21st Century' Trophy at Latin Billboard Awards

Bad Bunny just keeps racking up the wins -- and probably driving his haters nuts -- after snagging the "Best Artist of the 21st Century" award at the Latin Billboard Awards.

Check out his big moment ... Bad Bunny hit the stage Thursday as legendary Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno handed him his milestone trophy after praising him for being an artist with immense "strength and passion."

As for the "DtMF" hitmaker, he agreed he's worked hard to reach this pinnacle point in his career -- but doesn't forget to mention his team hustling there right alongside him, or the other Latin music artists also driving the genre to the mainstream.

Con humildad y gratitud, Bad Bunny recibe el Premio Artista Latino del Siglo 21 de manos de la leyenda Rita Moreno. 🌟

#PremiosBillboard2025 pic.twitter.com/2JqoQUy2Jk — Premios Billboard de la Música Latina (@LatinBillboards) October 24, 2025

He humbly raved ... "I’m aware that this award could have been for any of the artists here tonight who have also contributed to Latin music, who have inspired me, who are why I’m here, and those who are dreaming of being here. I will always identify with those artists because I consider myself a young man who continues to dream, with many goals and things to do."

Notably, he didn't mention his major upcoming gig -- the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

As you know, BB’s been making headlines nonstop lately ... thanks largely to landing next year’s Super Bowl halftime concert ... a move that’s stirred up major backlash.

Critics like Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump are blasting the NFL's pick -- with some pointing out BB once dodged U.S. tours over ICE fears, and that he doesn’t even sing in English.

