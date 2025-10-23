Flavor Flav Endorses Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Pick

Play video content TMZ.com

Flavor Flav says people need to get off Bad Bunny's case ... 'cause he's a terrific artist who deserves the Super Bowl stage -- and people who watch Turning Point USA's counterprogramming are going to miss out!

We caught up with the hip-hop legend at LAX on Wednesday ... and, we asked him about whether he's interested in this alternative halftime show, and he's pretty much thumbs-down on it -- sharing his confusion about why people wouldn't want to listen to a powerful artist like BB.

Bad Bunny lifting up Puerto Rico's economy and his other good works for the U.S. island territory is enough reason for him to get the Halftime Show spot, Flavor adds ... and, Flav himself is a big fan of the guy.

Flavor Flav's got just one thing to say for people who won't watch Bunny's show ... shame on them ... 'cause they're totally missing out.

A whole lotta people -- including President Donald Trump -- plan on skipping the NFL show, BTW ... with right-wing commentators like Riley Gaines and Jason Whitlock and politicians like Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claiming they've got no interest in watching him.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell doesn't give a darn though ... revealing this week he won't rethink the choice -- while adding every Super Bowl Halftime Show performer pisses somebody off.