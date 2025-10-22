Roger Goodell Says NFL Has No Plans To Replace Bad Bunny For Super Bowl Halftime

Play video content NFL Network

Roger Goodell is standing by the NFL's decision to have Bad Bunny perform the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show ... saying the star musician "understands the platform that he's on" -- and there are no plans for a replacement.

The commish met with reporters during the league's annual fall owners meeting in New York ... where he explained the process of selecting the halftime performance is "carefully thought through."

"I'm not sure we've ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism," he said. "It's pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching. But we're confident it's gonna be a great show."

Goodell added that the 31-year-old is one of the most popular performers on the face of the earth ... and thinks it will end up being a uniting moment.

Right now, that's far from reality. Many people are pissed with the league's choice in selecting BB ... including the likes of Megyn Kelly, President Donald Trump and even Eric Dickerson.

Some folks have pointed out how BB avoided touring in the U.S. in the past due to fear of ICE raiding his concerts ... as well as how he doesn't have English lyrics.

If you were one of the nearly 70,000 people who signed the petition to get George Strait to take Benito's place at Levi's Stadium in February, the only way you'll see him take the stage is if Bad Bunny adds him to his own set.