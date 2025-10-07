Donald Trump Responds to 'Bad Bunny Rabbit' Playing Super Bowl Halftime

Play video content Newsmax

Donald Trump has finally weighed in on the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show talent pick ... he was asked on the air last night about the choice of Bad Bunny as headliner, but he says he's never heard of him!

The commander-in-chief opined on the NFL's decision during an interview with Newsmax's Greg Kelly, complaining, "I've never heard of him. I don't know who he is."

Greg Kelly asked the prez about his thoughts on this "Bad Bunny Rabbit" ... considering the singer "hates ICE, he doesn't like you" ... Trump brushed off the Puerto Rican superstar, quickly moving on to his feelings about the NFL's new kickoff rule.

About Benito, Trump said ... "I think it's absolutely ridiculous. And while we're at it, I'd like to change the kickoff rule."

Trump has previously posted criticism of the NFL's recent "Dynamic Kickoff" safety changes, calling it "sissy football."

POTUS is just the latest to air grievances about Bad Bunny playing the Super Bowl, but BB clapped back at all his naysayers over the weekend.

"You might not know this, but I'm doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show," he told the cheering audience at "Saturday Night Live." "And I'm very happy, and I think everybody's happy about it ... even Fox News!"

The crowd erupted as SNL rolled an edited montage of stitched together clips of Fox News anchors appearing to say, "Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next president."