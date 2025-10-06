Whoopi Goldberg Jokes Fans Should Adopt Latin Accents for Super Bowl

Play video content ABC

Whoopi Goldberg has a wild suggestion for allies at the Super Bowl worried about ICE agents harassing fans in light of Bad Bunny's announced halftime performance ... just do a Latin accent!

Whoopi made the surprising proposal on Monday's episode of "The View" in response to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's threat that ICE will be "all over" the Super Bowl.

Goldberg joked ... "Everybody, get a little cocoa butter, sit in the sun, that's the first thing." She went on ... "And this is the only time you can probably ever do this: Give yourself a Latin accent, and just see if she can tell who's who."

Controversy has been swirling around the halftime show since Bad Bunny was named as the headliner for Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco Bay Area ... which the Grammy winner poked fun at during his hilarious "Saturday Night Live" monologue over the weekend.

He told the cheering audience ... "You might not know this, but I'm doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And I'm very happy, and I think everybody's happy about it ... even Fox News!"

The crowd erupted as SNL rolled an edited montage of stitched together clips of Fox News anchors appearing to say, "Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next president."

