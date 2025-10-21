Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shakira 'Can't Wait' to Watch Bad Bunny Perform at Super Bowl

Shakira 'It's About Time!!!' 'Can't Wait' for Bad Bunny's SB Halftime Show

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
shakira bad bunny main getty
Getty

Bad Bunny might be the most controversial Super Bowl Halftime Show artist ever ... but Shakira doesn't quite see what all the backlash is about.

The Queen of Latin Music told Variety, "It's about time!"

Shakira said she's proud of BB ... not only for representing Latin culture, but also for how universal Spanish-language music has become.

bad bunny performing sub getty swipe
Getty

BB was Spotify's third most-streamed artist on the planet in 2024, behind Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

Shakira noted, "I remember when we did ours that even having part of our set in Spanish was a bold move ... Acceptance of Spanish-language music as part of the mainstream has come so far from when I started."

shakira and bad bunny at Super Bowl LIV getty 2
Getty

When Shakira co-headlined Super Bowl LIV's halftime show with Jennifer Lopez in 2020, they brought out BB as a guest performer halfway through their performance in Miami.

As you know ... some NFL fans have attacked the choice of BB for the SB LX Halftime show, mostly because Bunny sings in Spanish for the most part. Turning Point USA -- the organization founded by Charlie Kirk -- is even putting on an alternative halftime show ... dropping a poll to ask their supporters what sort of act they'd like to see.

It's safe to say, Shakira will be tuning into the official broadcast.

Getty

She gushed, "I can't wait to watch it!"

Super Bowl LX is scheduled for February 8, 2026.

