Jay-Z Defends Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Pick

Jay-Z On Bad Bunny They Love Benito, Don't Let Them Fool You!

By TMZ Staff
Published
jay-z-kal-10-27-2025
EVERYBODY LOVES BB!
Jay-Z is defending Bad Bunny's selection as the Super Bowl halftime show performer ... he says Americans really love them some Benito.

We got Hov in New York City on Monday and our photog asked him about all the hate getting thrown Bad Bunny's way ... seeing as some folks have been very vocal in blasting the decision to go with him, including President Trump.

100725_donald_trump_bad_bunny_kal
ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS!!!
Jay-Z is the guy to ask here ... his Roc Nation has been working with the NFL since 2019 to pick the Super Bowl halftime show performers.

The billionaire mogul says Bad Bunny is more loved in this country than some would have you believe ... telling us, "Don't let them fool you."

102225_roger_goodell_kal
IT'S GONNA BE A GREAT SHOW
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has confirmed the NFL won't replace Bad Bunny, despite all the backlash ... and Jay-Z is sticking to his guns too.

