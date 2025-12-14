John Cena Retires From WWE After Losing His Final Match to Gunther

But I'm Still Champion With The Fans!!!

John Cena ended his iconic WWE career with a disappointing loss to Gunther … but he was still the champion in the eyes of the packed crowd who gave him one helluva send-off!

Cena locked horns with Gunther for his final match ever in the ring at Main Event in Washington D.C. on Saturday night.

The hard-fought battle was a roller coaster ride in which both men experienced many ups and downs. By the end of the match, the two were trading blows until Gunther finally got the upper hand and gave Cena a devastating powerbomb.

Then Gunther locked Cena into a sleeper hold -- and watch what happened after that --- we don’t wanna ruin it for you.

After he lost, Cena was treated to a standing ovation from the crowd, and he showed them a lot of love back, which marked the end of his storied career.

In 2024, Cena announced he would retire from WWE this year after two-plus decades in the wrestling biz that saw him become champion a whopping 17 times!