John Cena Defeats Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris on Retirement Tour

John Cena isn't fading into retirement quietly -- he dropped Logan Paul in Paris in what could be one of the last big fights of his legendary career.

The WWE icon went head-to-head with the YouTuber-turned-wrestler at Clash in Paris on Sunday, pulling out rare moves before finishing him off with his signature Attitude Adjustment. The win marked Cena's 99th premium live event victory.

WOW.

SIMPLY WOW.



Much respect to John Cena and Logan Paul!



WHAT A MATCH! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Kb4xtWDp9e — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025 @WWE

The clash came hot on the heels of SummerSlam, where Cena lost the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes -- and got ambushed by Brock Lesnar in a shocking return after two years away. Cena launched his retirement tour on SmackDown, daring anyone in the locker room to face him. Logan answered the call, setting the stage for Paris.

Not long ago, Cena and Paul were allies during his short heel run but now the script's flipped, with Cena back as the hero and Paul the perfect villain.