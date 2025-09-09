RVD Says WWE Clash Vs. John Cena Was On Table As Part Of Farewell Tour

Play video content TMZ's Inside the Ring

Wrestling legend Rob Van Dam's blowing the minds of wrestling fans, telling the guys at TMZ's "Inside the Ring" that he was actually in talks with WWE about a potential match against John Cena as part of his farewell tour!

RVD was the most recent guest on TMZ's wrestling podcast ... where he revealed news about the discussions, saying he was in talks about a possible match before suffering a double heel fracture during a recent match.

That's shocking 'cause there are only 7 days left on Cena’s year-long farewell tour ... where he's been wrestling foes from past and present, including CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and an upcoming match with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza.

RVD and John clashed back in 2006, with the WWE championship on the line. It was one of wrestling’s biggest events ever, ECW: One Night Stand. The raucous crowd tested Cena’s goodwill with the fans, with constant middle fingers thrown his way. It was one of RVD’s biggest wins of his career.

The former WWE champion isn't too bummed about the injury wrecking his chance to wrestle Cena ... he's taking it in stride, telling us "things happen for a reason."

The champ also discussed a variety of other topics, including a recent tweet where he seemingly defended Matt Riddle amidst backlash for his comments about Punk and AJ Lee.

Although a farewell tour rematch would have been a dream for fans, RVD's still a one-of-a-kind wrestler.