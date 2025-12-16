Mick Foley Cuts Ties W/ WWE Over 'Close Relationship' W/ Donald Trump

Mick Foley says he's had enough of WWE's cozy relationship with Donald Trump -- POTUS' comments on Rob Reiner's death were the last straw -- and now the wrestling legend says he's done with the world's most famous wrestling promotion.

The Hall of Fame wrestler hit up his Instagram page on Tuesday, where he made the announcement, saying ... "Reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me."

"I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy. Last night, I informed @WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office."

FYI, Trump, who was inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE's Hall of Fame in 2013, leaves office in late January 2029.

Foley, 60, made his debut with WWE, then WWF, in 1986 under the name Jack Foley. He hasn't wrestled in over a decade, but is still signed to a legends contract, which keeps wrestlers in the WWE Universe while being semi-retired.

Mick, however, says he isn't going to resign his deal.

"Additionally, I will not be signing a new Legends deal when my current one expires in June. I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me. But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, 'I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.'"