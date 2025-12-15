Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Donald Trump Doubles Down on Insulting Rob Reiner After Tragic Deaths

Donald Trump I Said What I Said About Rob Reiner ... He Was Bad for America!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
NOT BACKING DOWN
Donald Trump is doubling down on his jaw-dropping claim that Rob Reiner might still be alive if he'd been nicer about him -- branding the acclaimed director a bad influence on the United States.

Asked Monday in the Oval Office about Republicans blasting his earlier remarks following their tragic deaths, Trump vehemently declared he was no fan of Reiner and re-upped his earlier jab, insisting RR was suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Trump went on to claim Reiner made false statements about him -- including accusations of being controlled by Russia -- making it clear he’s well aware Reiner has long been politically opposed to him and, in Trump’s view, undermining his leadership.

Earlier in the day, Trump politicized the killings on Truth Social, calling Reiner a "tortured and struggling" comedy star and claiming the murders were "reportedly due to the anger he caused others" through what he described as an “incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease" known as Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Rob Reiner: Through The Years
As we reported, Rob and Michele were found dead in their Los Angeles home Sunday, both with their throats slit. Their son, Nick, has been arrested in connection with the murders and is currently being held on no bail.

