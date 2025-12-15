Soledad O'Brien Pays Tribute to Rob & Michele Reiner, Calls Trump 'Pathetic'

Play video content TMZ.com

Soledad O'Brien stopped by "TMZ Live" Monday, still reeling from the loss of her collaborator Rob Reiner and his wife Michele ... and Soledad had some choice words for Donald Trump's disparaging post about the late actor-director.

Soledad got to know Rob well while co-hosting the 10-part true-crime podcast series, "Who Killed JFK?"

She tells TMZ, Rob was kind to everyone ... "The person who was taking in the audio, the person who was shooting, the person who was producing, the person who was helping the person who was producing, the assistants ... absolutely the kindest human being."

In fact, Soledad described Rob and his wife as "two really wonderful, kind people," making their gruesome deaths all the more heartbreaking.

"It's so horrific," Soledad said. "I honestly cannot believe it."

Play video content Getty

As we reported ... Rob and Michele were found stabbed to death at their Los Angeles home Sunday. The tragic news brought an outpouring of support and condolences from many ... except Donald Trump.

POTUS took the opportunity to make it about himself, claiming Rob died "reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

Play video content NOVEMBER 2023 TMZ.com

Soledad called Trump's response "pathetic, but not surprising."