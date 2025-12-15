Zooey Deschanel's Emotional Tribute to Rob Reiner

Zooey Deschanel just shared an emotional tribute to Rob Reiner ... fondly looking back on her time working with him on "New Girl."

In a social media post Monday morning, just hours after we reported on Rob and his wife's deaths, Zooey says ... "My heart is broken. Rob Reiner was the absolute warmest, funniest, most generous of spirits."

She continues ... "A truly good human being. An incredible artist and such a playful and fun collaborator. I cherish the time we spent working together and the many films he made that have shaped who I am."

Zooey adds ... "Rob and his lovely wife Michele were always so kind and it brought me so much joy any time I was lucky enough to see them."

As we reported ... Rob and Michele were found dead Sunday in their Brentwood home. Their son, Nick, has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents.

Zooey says, "I'm absolutely devastated. Sending so much love to their family and friends."