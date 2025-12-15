Donald Trump Slams Rob Reiner Following His Tragic Death

Many tributes have poured in following the loss of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, mourning their passing by sharing condolences and fond memories ... but President Donald Trump took a whole other approach.

POTUS took to Truth Social to politicize the ghastly event, calling Rob a "tortured and struggling" comedy star.

Trump claimed the homicides occurred "reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

Trump continued, "He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"

This classless response was a far cry from other celebrities, like one of Trump's predecessors, Barack Obama.

Obama wrote, "Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob's achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people -- and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them."

Play video content October 2019 TMZ.com

Rob was outspoken about his disapproval of Trump as president ... the last time we saw the iconic director, he told us, "We've known for years the man's a crook, and he's lawless. He's been that way even before he became president."

Rob and his wife were found with their throats slit at their Los Angeles home Sunday.

One of Rob and Michele's sons, Nick, has been arrested in connection with the murders. He's currently being held on $4 million bail.