Rob Reiner Spoke With Actor Eric Idle 'For Over An Hour' Night Before Death

Rob Reiner spent some of his final hours in conversation with actor and comedian Eric Idle ... speaking with him for more than an hour before Reiner and his wife, Michele, were tragically killed at their Los Angeles home.

The "Monty Python" star took to X on Sunday night ... writing, "Rob Reiner was a lovely man. I spoke to him last night for over an hour. I always enjoyed his company. I met him at his Dad's in 1975. He was telling me about filming at Stonehenge and his thoughts for the future."

He went on to say ... "This is so awful. I shall miss him. A clever, talented, and very thoughtful man. So awful."

Reiner and Idle were friends for 50 years.

TMZ broke the story ... Rob and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were killed Sunday -- suffering lacerations consistent with a knife.

We're told a family member murdered the two, possibly after an argument, though it's unclear what exactly triggered the violence. PEOPLE reports the couple's son, Nick, is being questioned in connection with the murders.