2 People Found Dead at Rob Reiner's Los Angeles Home

Two people were found dead at a home in a West L.A. house owned by Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Sunday ... TMZ has confirmed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the home around 3:30 PM PT for medical aid ... and, authorities found a man, approximately 78, and a woman, approximately 68.

We've confirmed the house does in fact belong to the "This Is Spinal Tap" director ... though we do not know the identities of the deceased at this time.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrived about 10 minutes after LAFD and has opened an investigation into the two deaths, we're told.