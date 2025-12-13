Brown University Reports Active Shooter Situation on Campus
Multiple people at Brown University have reportedly been injured during an active shooting situation.
The university shared news of the shooting Saturday afternoon ... updating students and members of the community that an active shooter was near the Barus and Holley Building on the east side of the campus.
One suspect is in custody, according to university officials ... though they still recommend those on campus stay quiet and lock themselves inside buildings if possible.
Story developing ...