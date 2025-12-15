Billy Crystal, Larry David Get Emotional at Rob Reiner's Home After Murders
Rob Reiner And Wife Michele Billy Crystal, Larry David Pop Up at Double Murder Scene
Billy Crystal and Larry David showed up Sunday night at the house of their longtime friend Rob Reiner, who was stabbed to death with his wife Michele, allegedly by a family member.
TMZ obtained photos of Billy arriving at the Brentwood home of Rob and Michele after the couple's throats were slit by a family member, possibly after a heated argument, according to sources with direct knowledge of the case. PEOPLE reported their son, Nick, is being questioned by police. LAPD's elite Robbery Homicide Division is investigating the double homicide.
As you can see, Billy and his wife, Janice, appear sad and emotional, with Janice wiping tears from her eyes as the two left the area around where police roped off the crime scene. One neighbor told ABC7 that Billy looked as if he was about to cry.
Billy landed the starring role in Rob's 1989 comedy film, “When Harry Met Sally…” and the pair remained close throughout their careers. They also collaborated on several other movies, such as “This Is Spinal Tap” and “The Princess Bride.”
As for Larry, the neighbor also told ABC the "Seinfeld" creator came by the Reiner home and got very upset as he was leaving the scene. Reiner portrayed himself in one episode of Larry’s HBO show “Curb Your Enthusiasm” ... and Reiner green-lit and produced David's network TV show "Seinfeld" through his Castle Rock company.