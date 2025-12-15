CJ Perry Says John Cena Tapping Out Was Right Move In Final Wrestling Match

Play video content TMZSports.com

CJ Perry says John Cena is a hero in her book after seeing him tap out in his final WWE match ... even though his last act didn't go the way some fans hoped.

The wrestling legend stopped by the office Monday and joined us on "TMZ Live" and we asked her about John ending his iconic WWE career with a disappointing loss to Gunther.

It wasn't your typical storybook ending, but CJ says she's got even more respect for John for the way he tapped out after Gunther put him in a sleeper hold.

John's one of the biggest wrestlers of all time, so it's easy to think he would win his last match ... but CJ explains why losing actually boosts his legacy ... at least in her eyes.

We've seen lots of wrestlers over the years retire only to get back in the ring a few years later ... but CJ tells us why she believes John is done for good. She's certainly done a deep dive on him.