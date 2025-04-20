John Cena Beats Cody Rhodes For 17th WWE Championship With Travis Scott's Help

John Cena just became the first 17-time champion in WWE history after beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 ... but he didn't do it alone -- he got a bit of an assist from Travis Scott in the process.

The main event just went down at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ... with Cena and Rhodes brutalizing each other as the former looked to surpass Ric Flair as the most decorated wrestler in the organization.

Mid-match, La Flame showed up and made a lengthy walk to the ring to help his buddy, Cena ... and played a crucial role by going after the ref when Rhodes tried to secure the win.

Scott was also on the receiving end of a Cross Rhodes during the showdown ... which left him looking lifeless on the canvas.

Of course, Rhodes had to get revenge on Scott for damaging his ear at Elimination Chamber earlier this year ... but it wasn't enough to handle business against Cena.

The two had a bit of a tug of war with the title before Cena kicked Rhodes in the crotch ... and once he hit his opponent over the head with it, he was able to pin him and end the match once and for all.