George Kittle Chugs Full Beer At WrestleMania, Jelly Roll and Lil Yachty In Crowd
There wasn't an empty seat available when WrestleMania 41 kicked off on Saturday ... and while there was plenty of action in the ring, NFL superstar George Kittle wanted in on the fun, too -- taking advantage of his screen time by chugging an entire beer!!
There were a ton of notable celebs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for WM Saturday ... including the 49ers tight end, "Saturday Night Live" star Michael Che, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Lil Yachty and Jelly Roll.
O'SHEA JACKSON Jr., MICHAEL CHE, AND JELLY ROLL are in attendance!!! #WrestleMania #WrestleMania41 pic.twitter.com/O4vqe8fb9V— Kristin (MARVEL RIVALS: BIG NIGHT IN) (@ColinSearchlig1) April 20, 2025 @ColinSearchlig1
All the big names present for the shindig were shown on the big screen for all to see ... and once it was Kittle's turn, he turned into a magician and made his brewski disappear.
The crowd loved it ... and Kittle let out a celebratory cheer and threw his arms up when he was done downing the good stuff.
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN..@GKITTLE46 TAKING A BEER TO THE FACE#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/erHJIN8IdX— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 19, 2025 @PatMcAfeeShow
The first night of the biggest weekend in wrestling has been nuts ... as Jey Uso, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill and Jacob Fatu have all had their hands raised after action-packed matches.
The official attendance numbers -- 61,467 wrasslin' fans ... which were announced by WWE legend Shawn Michaels.
And if Saturday wasn't enough ... there's a whole 'nother day of wrestling starting at 4 PM PT tomorrow!!