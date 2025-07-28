49ers Star Brock Purdy, Wife Welcome First Child

Brock Purdy's a Girl Dad!!

The San Francisco 49ers star quarterback and his wife, Jenna, just revealed they're new parents ... saying in an Instagram post their daughter entered the world this month.

The baby's name is Millie Joleen Purdy, and in a snap the two shared of their bundle of joy, Brock and his partner couldn't have looked happier.

"Life just became a whole lot sweeter," they wrote in a caption on the pic.

Some famous celebs have already raced to their comment section to congratulate the two ... including Niners stars George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk.

Brock -- who married Jenna nearly two years ago after they met at Iowa State -- missed 49ers training camp practice on Friday to be with his spouse and the newborn ... but he returned to work on Sunday.

He now joins Christian McCaffrey as new dads on the Niners' roster.