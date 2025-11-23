Donald Glover Reveals He Suffered a Stroke

Donald Glover shocked fans with a jaw-dropping confession ... revealing a stroke and multiple health scares were the real reasons behind the sudden cancellation of his New World Tour.

The artist opened up during his set at the Camp Flog Gnaw Festival on Saturday, telling fans things got serious fast while he was on the road last year.

Childish Gambino reveals that he had a stroke and a hole was found in his heart and is why he had to stop his tour pic.twitter.com/YxeQYBWDBA — Dat (@DatDaDatty) November 23, 2025 @DatDaDatty

"I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway," he told the crowd. "I couldn't really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital, and the doctor was like, 'You had a stroke.' And the first thing I thought was like, 'Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx.'"

The health scare didn't end there ... he went on to reveal he also broke his foot, and doctors later found a hole in his heart requiring two surgeries.

Reflecting on the ordeal, he left the audience with a message that hit hard ... "They say everyone has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You should be living your life how you want. If we have to do this again, it can only get better."