OutKast, Cyndi Lauper Lead Stars at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

OutKast, More Will Be Inducted Before Day!!!

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are leading the charge at tonight's ceremony ... with OutKast, Cyndi Lauper and more ready to bring the house down!

The ceremony's just kicked off at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles ... and, the night's guests of honor looked ready for their moment in the spotlight on the red carpet -- with Lauper blowing a kiss to photogs while André 3000 and Big Boi threw up peace signs to acknowledge onlookers.

Jack White, Salt-N-Pepa, Bad Company, Chubby Checker and Soundgarden are among the other inductees ... and, while Soundgarden's lead singer Chris Cornell passed away a few years ago, his kids Lillian, Chris and Toni did show up to represent him.

The ceremony's not just for inductees either ... 'cause huge stars like to take in the free concert -- and show love their love for their fellow artists.

Chappell Roan wore a sparkly silver dress with a skirt made up of what look likes newspaper ... not totally surprising, since she's constantly making headlines.

Donald Glover -- aka Childish Gambino -- stood on the red carpet in an impressive mint smoking jacket.