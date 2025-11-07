Jamie Lee Curtis, Jane Fonda & More Attend Women in Film Honors 2025
Women In Film Honors 2025 Jamie Lee, Jane Fonda & More ... A Night Of Legend & Looks!!!
One thing about women ... they always show up and show out! Case in point -- the star-studded turnout at the 2025 WIF (Women in Film) Honors in L.A..
The Thursday night red carpet was stacked with female star power -- and inside, Jane Fonda took the stage to present her namesake honor, the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, to Jamie Lee Curtis ... proving the night was all about women lifting women.
You gotta scroll through our full gallery -- 'cause Kristen Wiig, Kaia Gerber, Lili Reinhart, Maude Apatow, and Zoey Deutch were all there serving major star power and glam vibes all night long!
It was a long -- and seriously inspiring -- night celebrating women, unity, and powerhouse stories across generations. And while the awards brought the heart, the red carpet brought the heat -- 'cause everyone showed up and showed out in full glam mode!