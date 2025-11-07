Jamie Lee Curtis, Jane Fonda & More Attend Women in Film Honors 2025

One thing about women ... they always show up and show out! Case in point -- the star-studded turnout at the 2025 WIF (Women in Film) Honors in L.A..

The Thursday night red carpet was stacked with female star power -- and inside, Jane Fonda took the stage to present her namesake honor, the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, to Jamie Lee Curtis ... proving the night was all about women lifting women.

You gotta scroll through our full gallery -- 'cause Kristen Wiig, Kaia Gerber, Lili Reinhart, Maude Apatow, and Zoey Deutch were all there serving major star power and glam vibes all night long!