Jane Fonda Warns SAG Awards Crowd About Political Developments Coming

Need Empathy Now More Than Ever

Jane Fonda used her Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Award speech to warn her fellow actors about impending political decisions ... saying they need to look out for one another -- 'cause a whole lot of bad is headed their way.

The veteran actress spoke at Sunday night's ceremony ... and, while the at-times rambling speech touched a number of different topics, the crux of the speech was a warning to her fellow stars.

Jane focuses on empathy in the address ... saying actors get to open people up to a variety of new ideas and concepts, and stars would need every bit of their empathy in the days ahead.

Fonda says empathy ain't weak or "woke" -- the latter term meaning that you just "give a damn about other people" according to the star.

Jane adds that a whole lot of people are going to be hurt in the coming days ... and, actors need to make sure they're looking out for everyone who is affected -- regardless of political party affiliation.

Interesting enough, Fonda never mentions President Donald Trump by name ... but, it seems clear she's referring to his administration's policies in her speech.

Jane says this is the "documentary moment" -- listen to the speech all the way through to hear what she means by that.

As you know ...Fonda's been an activist for years -- fighting for the environment, voting rights and host of other liberal causes.