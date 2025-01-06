Ted Turner, CNN Founder, Recovering in Rehab After Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Ted Turner, the founder of CNN, is being treated by medical experts as he recovers from a bout of pneumonia that landed him in the hospital ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for Turner tells TMZ ... the legendary media mogul has been recovering at a rehabilitation center in Florida following a recent hospitalization. The rep tells us he'd suffered a "mild case of pneumonia."

The rep says Ted "expects a full recovery."

This update comes more than 6 years after the media mogul revealed -- during an interview with Ted Koppel on "CBS Sunday Morning" -- he'd been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia.

At the time, Ted described a variety of symptoms he was struggling with ... including exhaustion and forgetfulness.

For those unfamiliar with LBD, the progressive brain disease is the 2nd most common type of dementia -- the first being Alzheimer's disease. In fact, in his 2018 interview, Ted expressed gratitude for not receiving an Alzheimer's diagnosis ... noting LBD was "not nearly as bad."

Ted -- who famously married his third wife, actress Jane Fonda, in 1991 before she divorced him in 2001 -- is best known for pioneering the first-ever 24-hour cable news channel. The noted philanthropist also founded the TNT and TBS cable networks.