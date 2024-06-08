KTLA Weatherman Mark Kriski Hospital Release Expected Next Week, Wife Says
KTLA Weatherman Mark Kriski Targeting Hospital Release Next Week ... After Suffering Stroke
Mark Kriski -- the KTLA weatherman who suffered a stroke last month -- should be getting out of the hospital soon ... so says his wife in her latest update.
Jennifer Gould shared the great news in an X post Saturday morning ... writing, "Update: SOMEONE IS COMING HOME NEXT WEEK!!! ... We have a targeted date for discharge," before tagging a few related social media accounts.
It's the second positive update from Gould in as many weeks ... last week she told fans Mark was improving after a stroke landed him in the hospital -- but, this is the first we've heard of Kriski possibly heading home.
As we reported ... Mark suffered a stroke at the end of May, landing him in the hospital. Gould told us at the time he was communicative, joking and generally in good spirits.
KTLA broke the news on-air ... telling everyone Mark appreciated their well-wishes and hoped he would soon be back reporting the weather.
Mark has won 9 Emmys since joining the station in 1991 ... all for his weather broadcasts between the 7 AM and 11 AM hours.
Kriski's stroke came just weeks after the death of longtime entertainment correspondent Sam Rubin --- who passed away from a heart attack earlier in the month, so it's been a difficult month for the local L.A. station.
In this situation though, sounds like Kriski's doing just fine ... great news for the entire KTLA family.