KTLA Weatherman Mark Kriski Hospital Release Expected Next Week, Wife Says

Mark Kriski -- the KTLA weatherman who suffered a stroke last month -- should be getting out of the hospital soon ... so says his wife in her latest update.

Jennifer Gould shared the great news in an X post Saturday morning ... writing, "Update: SOMEONE IS COMING HOME NEXT WEEK!!! ... We have a targeted date for discharge," before tagging a few related social media accounts.

It's the second positive update from Gould in as many weeks ... last week she told fans Mark was improving after a stroke landed him in the hospital -- but, this is the first we've heard of Kriski possibly heading home.

As we reported ... Mark suffered a stroke at the end of May, landing him in the hospital. Gould told us at the time he was communicative, joking and generally in good spirits.

Play video content 5/29/24 KTLA

KTLA broke the news on-air ... telling everyone Mark appreciated their well-wishes and hoped he would soon be back reporting the weather.

Mark has won 9 Emmys since joining the station in 1991 ... all for his weather broadcasts between the 7 AM and 11 AM hours.

Kriski's stroke came just weeks after the death of longtime entertainment correspondent Sam Rubin --- who passed away from a heart attack earlier in the month, so it's been a difficult month for the local L.A. station.