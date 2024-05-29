KTLA Weatherman Mark Kriski Suffers Mild Stroke, Doing Well & Recovering

KTLA weatherman Mark Kriski is recovering from a medical emergency -- as the beloved broadcaster suffered a mild stroke ... according to his wife, reporter Jennifer Gould.

Jennifer tells TMZ ... Mark suffered the stroke early Monday morning at their L.A. home. He was hospitalized, but she says he's on the road to recovery.

While he's still hospitalized, she says Mark is communicative, joking around and, generally, in good spirits. KTLA broke the news and just announced it on the air.

Mark has been a longtime member of the KTLA family, having joined the news program as its original weathercaster back in 1991 -- building the team alongside Carlos Amezcua and Barbara Beck.

Mark has nabbed 9 Emmy Awards and one Associated Press Radio-Television Award ... for his work covering the daily weather forecast in the 7 AM to 11 AM broadcast window.

Jennifer tells us Mark's looking forward to getting back to work soon.

MK and reporter Eric Spillman remain the only OG members of the KTLA team ... with the news family saying goodbye to Entertainment reporter Sam Rubin earlier this month.

Sam -- who joined KTLA months after its initial launch in '91 -- was rushed to the hospital on May 10 after suffering a heart attack. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Jennifer says she and Mark were conscious of their coworkers' emotions after Sam's death ... and, as a result, they'd told very few people at KTLA about his stroke.

Mark paid tribute to Sam on social media, writing alongside a black-and-white photo of the original KTLA team ... "There will never be another Sam Rubin. This is the end of an era. Love you and I will miss you, my friend."