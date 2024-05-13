KTLA Reporter Sam Rubin's Son Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Dad On Air

Play video content KTLA

Sam Rubin's son paid tribute to his late father on the air just 3 days after his untimely death -- and it's heart-wrenching, to say the least ... because he got choked up several times.

Sitting beside his dad's KTLA colleagues Monday ... Colby Rubin held it together pretty well during a letter he read aloud to his dad ... but at times, needed a few seconds to collect himself before reflecting on his dad's profound impact on his life over the last 16 years.

Colby wasn't just speaking to the crowd ... the message was directly to Sam, making it all the more raw as he told SR how much he idolized him -- and how he'd always be his hero.

Colby goes on to say he owed who he was to his dad ... no doubt, making the realization that he wouldn't be there for his big life moments, such as his wedding, even more gut-wrenching when you hear him deliver this. Yeah, it's a tear-jerker for sure.

Colby made it clear in the time they had together, he experienced more of a father figure than some people do in their entire lives -- and also stressed the importance of hugging your loved ones every single day.

As we reported, the longtime entertainment reporter suffered a heart attack at his home Friday. After being rushed to UCLA West Hills, he went into full cardiac arrest and died.

Sam has been with KTLA since 1991 -- and he's been a mainstay in Southern California homes for decades, covering entertainment, movie, and TV news ... winning multiple Emmys along the way. He was 64.