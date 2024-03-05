Sinbad Gives Health Update, Teases Return to the Spotlight After Stroke

Expect to See More of Me!!!

Play video content

Sinbad is speaking out publicly for the first time in a long time, and he's showing face too -- which is major following his stroke 4 years ago ... and crazier yet, he's teasing a comeback.

The comedian posted a new video to IG that revealed a lot -- including giving fans an update on his health ... which many have been asking for ever since he suffered his medical episode in 2020. This also marks his first post since 2022, when he gave another big update.

In the new upload, Sinbad told fans that he appreciated their kind words and prayers to him over these past few years ... noting the kind words meant a lot to him as he recovered.

He also said folks could expect to see more of him soon ... an encouraging sign.

Legendary comedian and actor, Sinbad talks "A Different World" at the cast's HBCU tour kick off in Atlanta! https://t.co/lp1mbSS6CJ pic.twitter.com/71r4rkDJUC — The Hillman Files (@thehillmanfiles) March 1, 2024 @thehillmanfiles

Sinbad actually stepped back into the spotlight a bit at the end of February to accompany his costars "A Different World" for their initial stop on a 10-city tour of HBCUs. While Sinbad only participated over Zoom -- he was met with a passionate round of applause from the crowd.

In this latest clip ... he says he was surprised that the college kids even knew who he was.

Perhaps the comic is underestimating his legacy -- which includes starring roles in "Jingle All the Way," "The Sinbad Show," "Coneheads," and six seasons on "The Cosby Show" spinoff.

In any case, Sinbad made sure to thank his fans for their continued love and support ... informing them that he saw and read everything that was sent in during his recovery.

As we reported ... Sinbad suffered from a stroke in October 2020 -- which his family later said was caused by a blood clot that traveled from the heart to the brain. At the time ... his loved ones said they were grateful for fans' outpouring of love.