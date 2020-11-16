Sinbad's Recovering from a Stroke

Breaking News

Sinbad's recovering from a recent stroke ... according to his family.

The veteran comedian's family said ... "While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon."

The 64-year-old Sinbad is known for his stand-up work and starring in sitcoms like "A Different World" and "The Sinbad Show," along with a string of '90s comedy films like "Jingle All the Way" and "First Kid."

Sinbad's loved ones say in a statement to the AP, he's "a light source of love and joy for many generations," and add ... "Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."