KTLA Weatherman Mark Kriski's Wife Shares Positive Update After Stroke

KTLA weatherman Mark Kriski is making strides on his recovery journey after experiencing a mild stroke earlier this week ... so says his spouse.

Kriski's wife Jennifer Gould shared in an X post Friday, "@MarkKriski is moving from Neuro unit to physical therapy unit today! 📷📷 @KTLAMorningNews @KTLA #fighter #thankyou."

The news undoubtedly comes as a relief for KTLA viewers -- and even Mark's colleague Glenn Walker chimed in under Jennifer's post, expressing his joy at the positive update.

While KTLA broke the news of Mark's stroke on the air, Jennifer was keeping everyone in the loop about his health, revealing he was hospitalized early Monday morning.

Play video content 5/29/24 KTLA

At the time, she assured TMZ he was communicative and in good spirits while in the hospital.

Mark has been a cherished member of the KTLA family since he joined as its original weathercaster in 1991 -- earning an impressive 9 Emmy Awards along the way.

News of Mark's improved health brings some relief to the KTLA team ... especially since they had only bid farewell to their entertainment reporter Sam Rubin earlier this month after he suffered a heart attack.

Jennifer admitted she and Mark were mindful of their coworkers' emotions following Sam's passing ... and because of that, they chose to keep news of his stroke private, sharing it with only a select few at KTLA.

Play video content 5/10/24 KTLA