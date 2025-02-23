Silver Screen Stars Shine on 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards' Red Carpet

The most star-studded union in the world showed their style solidarity Sunday ... with card carrying SAG members lookin' real fashionable at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards!

Kristen Bell didn't look nervous to host the show whatsoever on the red carpet ... sharing a small smile in her layered multicolored mesh ensemble. Selena Gomez pulled off a more monochromatic look -- stunning in navy blue dress. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande channeled Glinda in a frilly pink gown.

TV star Kerry Washington channeled the silver screen in her silver dress ... taking the 'little fires everywhere' and bringing the heat to the red carpet.

Danielle Deadwyler caught a lot of eyes on the red carpet ... with her multitiered dress giving her some volume at the show..

She's up for a major award tonight ... facing off with some established Hollywood heavyweights for the Film Supporting Actress award. She's nominated for her part in "The Piano Lesson."

And, Elle Fanning proved classic black will always be the new black ... showing off her slender frame in the haute couture ensemble.

Among the other stars in attendance ... Jason Segel, Kaitlyn Dever, Kathy Bates, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ethan Slater, Jessica Williams, Molly Shannon, Bowen Yang, Eleanor Matsuura, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, John Lithgow, Liza Colon-Zayas, Jeff Goldblum and SAG President Fran Drescher are just a few of the bold-faced names in attendance tonight.