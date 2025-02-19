Secret Service Dog 'Hurricane,' Who Stopped White House Intruder, Dead at 15

Hurricane -- a Special Operations Canine and the most decorated dog in U.S. history -- has died, according to a statement posted to the official White House account.

According to the post -- which calls Hurricane a "true American hero" -- Hurricane bravely defended the White House for years ... before he unfortunately had to be put down this week.

Play video content K9 Hurricane's Heroes

TMZ has obtained pictures of Hurricane's last day ... full of fun times with his handler Marshall Mirarchi and other members of the Secret Service.

You may remember ... Hurricane was the dog who took down a White House intruder, Dominic Adesanya, back in 2014 while then-President Barack Obama and his family were home.

Hurricane received the Department of Homeland Security Secretary’s Award for Valor for his heroic actions. He shared the award with Mirarchi.

Because of injuries sustained during the attack, Hurricane was forced to retire from the force in 2016 ... though in retirement, he helped train other dogs to protect the president's residence and also helped raise money to subsidize veterinary care for other retired dogs who've served, through the charity Hurricane's Heroes.

Mirarchi told the New York Times, "What made Hurricane so special was that he could be so ferocious and brave, yet be so loving and kind at the same time. He could be biting and doing apprehension all day long, and when he comes home, he was this loving, caring, kind soul."

Hurricane was 15.