Jamie Lee Curtis Nods to Busty 'Freakier Friday' Pic Driving Fans Wild
Jamie Lee Curtis I'm Titillating the Masses ... And Loving It!!!😏🍒
Jamie Lee Curtis is leaning into the hype after her curve-hugging promo look had everyone’s jaws on the floor -- and she’s really letting her cups runneth over.
The "Freakier Friday" star dropped a pic on Instagram Wednesday of that now-iconic plunging look -- one of her character Tess' sequel 'fits -- rocking a gray blazer hanging off one shoulder to flex her knockers ... joking the outfit’s snagged more attention than anything else!
In ALL CAPS, Jamie cracked she’s all about spreading the joy that her movie with Lindsay Lohan serves -- and hey, reposting that cleavage shot counts as community service.
As expected, fans totally lost it all over again -- some praying they’ll be that sexy when they’re older, while others made it clear they knew Jamie had been hot for years, and others were just late to the party.
Looks like all that promo magic worked -- fans weren’t just here for the bust, they showed up for the body-swap sequel too!