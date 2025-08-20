Jamie Lee Curtis Nods to Busty 'Freakier Friday' Pic Driving Fans Wild

Jamie Lee Curtis is leaning into the hype after her curve-hugging promo look had everyone’s jaws on the floor -- and she’s really letting her cups runneth over.

The "Freakier Friday" star dropped a pic on Instagram Wednesday of that now-iconic plunging look -- one of her character Tess' sequel 'fits -- rocking a gray blazer hanging off one shoulder to flex her knockers ... joking the outfit’s snagged more attention than anything else!

Play video content 8/15/25 TMZ.com

In ALL CAPS, Jamie cracked she’s all about spreading the joy that her movie with Lindsay Lohan serves -- and hey, reposting that cleavage shot counts as community service.

As expected, fans totally lost it all over again -- some praying they’ll be that sexy when they’re older, while others made it clear they knew Jamie had been hot for years, and others were just late to the party.