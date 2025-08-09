See What the Cast of 'Freaky Friday' Looks Like Now!
People grow up, and things change over the years ... but fans of "Freaky Friday" evidently didn't go away, because Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are reprising their old roles as Anna and Tess Coleman in "Freakier Friday!"
We know it's been 22 years since the mother-daughter duo switched bodies and had to fill each other's lives while working out their personal differences -- but the fandom for the movie stayed strong, and their patience is being rewarded with a sequel to the 2003 flick!
And yeah, plenty of time's passed between now and then ... so check out our gallery to see what the movie's stars look like these days!