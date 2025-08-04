Guess Who This Sweet Kid Turned Into!
Before this lil' cutie with frosting on her face turned into a superstar, she was just playing in the Nebraska snow with her bro and dancing up a storm -- starting at 2 years old.
She's switched up her cool hairstyles over the years, but she's most notable for her hair bows. Her song "Boomerang" has over 1 billion views on YouTube. Because of her popularity, she scored her own cereal!
We're giving you the following clue last, because it oughta set you up for the slam dunk: She rose to stardom on "Dance Moms."