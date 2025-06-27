Guess Who This Animated Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this cool kid in his swaggy jacket turned into an actor and TV host, he was just a Cali kid growin' up by the beach with his sister, dancing from age 3, and flippin' into his dreams of becoming a super star.

His early dance experience includes tap and jazz, but he also threw a sucker punch like no other -- and still does to this day! He rose to fame on the teen sitcom "Saved By The Bell," and he's also done some Broadway.