Guess Who This Happy Baby Turned Into!

Before this sweet lil' boy in his cozy jersey was acting, writing and directing in Hollywood, he was just on a mission to make it in the entertainment biz while growing up outside of Orange County, California.

At just 13 years old, he landed a recurring role on Fox's sitcom "The Pitts." He's probably most recognized from his days on Disney's "Wizards of Waverly Place" alongside Selena Gomez. He also played opposite of Adam Sandler and Taylor Lautner in a popular movie.