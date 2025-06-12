Gogo in 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' 'Memba Her?!

Japanese actress and singer Chiaki Kuriyama was just 18 years old when she was cast to play Gogo Yubari -- the 17-year-old bodyguard protecting Lucy Liu 's character "Cottonmouth" -- in Quentin Tarantino 's 2003 masterpiece "Kill Bill: Vol. 1."

Chiaki shared the big screen with Uma Thurman as the highly skilled martial artist and the callous assassin training under Pai Mei, The Bride, Lucy Liu as the "Queen of the Tokyo Underworld," O-Ren Ishii AKA Cottonmouth, and David Carradine as the calm leader of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, Bill.