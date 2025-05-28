Guess Which Singer This Lil' Baby Turned Into!

Before this precious baby in her white outfit turned into an American singer and songwriter, she was just rockin' her lil' hair bow, growing up in New Jersey, and attending Columbia High school -- where she was a competitive gymnast and a cheerleader ...

Her acrobatic days came in handy when she faced off Olympic gymnast Simone Biles in a handstand contest ... She's collaborated with music's hottest stars like Kendrick Lamar, and she co-wrote the song "Feeling Myself" featuring Beyonce and Nicki Minaj.