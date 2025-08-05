Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Drunk Helicopter Pilot In 'The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty' 'Memba Him?!

Icelandic-American actor and screenwriter Ólafur Darri Ólafsson was 40 years old when he starred as the drunk helicopter pilot -- who's foreign, loves karaoke and flies planes under the influence -- in the 2013 adventure-comedy drama film "The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty."

Ólafur shared the big screen with Ben Stiller as the quiet, hard worker who spends his time daydreaming, Walter Mitty, Kristen Wiig as the single mom Walter is romantically interested in, Cheryl, and Adam Scott as the mean and obnoxious manager at Walter's company, Ted Hendricks.

Ólafsson is also featured in the Apple TV show "Severance."

Guess what he looks like now!

