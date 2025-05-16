Guess Who This Lil' Cutie Turned Into!

Before this adorable little kiddo turned into an American model and actress, she was just playin' soccer and going to dance class, participating in the local theater shows and growing up in San Diego, California.

She's played the love interest of Hollywood hunks like Ben Affleck and Adrian Grenier. When she's not acting on the big screen and showin' off her looks on magazine covers, she's workin' hard on her swimwear line. She's also a loving mother to her son.

She's frequently snapped by the paparazzi walking her dog around the city.