Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Lil' Singer Turned Into!

Guess Who This Lil' Singer Turned Into!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 6
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this cutie patootie with blonde pigtails turned into a multi-Grammy award winner, she was just holdin' on tight to her microphone, growing up on the farm in Oklahoma with her siblings and dreaming of being America's golden girl!

She first captivated America with her stellar singing skills and natural beauty back in 2005. It may be hard to crack a smile and a round of applause from Simon Cowell, but this talented star sure brought it out of him! She's got too many top songs to count!

Need one more clue? Sunday Night Football!

Can you guess who she is?

Related articles