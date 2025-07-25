Guess Who This Lil' Singer Turned Into!

Before this cutie patootie with blonde pigtails turned into a multi-Grammy award winner, she was just holdin' on tight to her microphone, growing up on the farm in Oklahoma with her siblings and dreaming of being America's golden girl!

She first captivated America with her stellar singing skills and natural beauty back in 2005. It may be hard to crack a smile and a round of applause from Simon Cowell, but this talented star sure brought it out of him! She's got too many top songs to count!